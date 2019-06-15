KLBK June 14th Evening Forecast

It was a hot end to the weekend with temperatures reaching the 90s to near triple-digits for some. A few scattered showers have developed during the late afternoon and early evening hours. More showers and storms are expected to develop tonight with some of those being strong to severe as we are in a slight risk for severe weather. Fortunately the tornado threat remains low, but large hail and damaging winds look to be the primary concerns. Showers and storms will clear out overnight tonight leaving behind a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds with temperatures quickly warming up into the mid to upper 90s with areas off of the Caprock seeing the triple-digits. If you’re planning to spend time outside tomorrow be sure to drink water and stay hydrated throughout the day. You’ll also want to remember to apply sunscreen and re-apply during the day.

Father’s Day looks to be a warm one but not as warm as tomorrow as temperatures will only be in the upper 80s although you’ll still want to stay hydrated and warn sunscreen throughout the day on Sunday. A slight chance for an isolated shower is possible this weekend, but for the most part we look to stay dry.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

