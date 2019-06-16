KLBK June 15th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Storms that we had earlier on this afternoon and evening will clear out overnight leaving behind a few clouds across the region. Tomorrow we'll start off mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon we'll quickly warm up into the mid 80s making for a much cooler day than we had today. We have the chance to see a few showers and storms pop up across West Texas during the afternoon hours. While many of us will stay dry for Father's Day, you may want to have a indoor back up plan just in case. Anything that develops will mostly stay sub-severe as nearly all of the South Plains is in a general thunderstorm category for tomorrow, however, the central South Plains and Rolling Plains are in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Isolated rain chances continue into the workweek, however, by midweek we stay dry and sunny with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX