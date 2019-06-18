KLBK June 18th Morning Forecast

 We're starting off the morning with a few showers left over from last night's severe weather event. Thankfully, the storms this morning are non-severe bringing only light downpours to West Texas. A lingering shower or two is possible this morning, clearing out by the afternoon. However, don't put that umbrella away just yet. We are expecting more showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as much of the South Plains is in a 'slight' risk for severe weather this evening, with parts of the Rolling Plains in an 'enhanced' risk for severe weather. Large hail will be the main threat with anything that develops today. Of course damaging winds are possible as well, but the tornado threat looks to be relatively low. Anything that develops this evening will continue overnight, but looks to be out of the area by the morning hours tomorrow.

 

 

Tomorrow we'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds before abundant sunshine takes over. There is a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower or storm, but coverage is minimal. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 90s for some. The warm up doesn't stop there. By Thursday high temperatures are expected to reach the triple-digits here in the Hub City for the first time in 2019 and look to continue into Friday. The weekend looks to be a little cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s and a weak cold front slides through. 

 

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

 

