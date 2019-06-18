KLBK June 18th Morning Forecast

Tomorrow we'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds before abundant sunshine takes over. There is a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower or storm, but coverage is minimal. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 90s for some. The warm up doesn't stop there. By Thursday high temperatures are expected to reach the triple-digits here in the Hub City for the first time in 2019 and look to continue into Friday. The weekend looks to be a little cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s and a weak cold front slides through.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass