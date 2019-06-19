KLBK June 19th Morning Forecast

This morning will start off very comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible this morning, however, they are not looking to be severe. On and off spotty showers throughout the day are likely with the main rain event coming later this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms tonight could be strong to severe as eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains are in a slight risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are going to be the main concern with these storms, but a brief spin up cannot be ruled out.

Anything that develops this evening may bring a lingering shower tomorrow morning, but most of the rain looks to be out by the overnight hours. The next round of storms comes on Tuesday with some of those storms being strong to severe as well as much of the South Plains is in a slight risk for severe weather.