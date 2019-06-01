KLBK June 1st Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Strong to severe storms will develop this evening and continue into the overnight hours. Some storms may be strong to severe as all of the South Plains and West Texas is in a slight risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat and concern for tonight, however, an isolated tornado or two is possible. Much of the rain will move out by the morning hours with a lingering shower possible during the morning hours.

Well have a dry first half of the day, but more showers and thunderstorms are likely once again during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again some of these storms may be strong to severe as much of the South Plains is in a slight risk for severe weather. The main concerns are large hail and 60 mph winds with the potential for an isolated tornado or two possible.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the workweek and we'll be watching for some of these storms to be strong to severe as well.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX