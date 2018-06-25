KLBK June 25th Morning Forecast

Yesterday was a scorching day with temperatures into the triple-digits. Lubbock reached 108° yesterday afternoon, almost tying the record of 110° set back in 1990. Fortunately today things will be cooler as a relatively weak cold front pushed though the South Plains early this morning. Temperatures today will only reach the mid 90s here in Lubbock giving us a nice break from the heat. Areas off the Caprock will be a bit warmer, but overall it will be a relief from the triple-digits. Counties to the north also got to see some brief rain showers last night as a large complex pushed through the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles late last night into early this morning. Showers were very brief only giving the northern counties little rain. Now that the rain has moved out of the area, we will be left with sunny conditions for the rest of the day. We are watching for the potential for a few pop up showers this evening. None of these are expected to be severe as the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a thunderstorm outlook for today. The rest of the week looks to be dry until the beginning of the weekend. Friday we have the potential to see some rain around the Texas/New Mexico state line. More rain is in the forecast for the weekend as we see some chances for isolated showers late Saturday into Sunday. We’re also watching the potential for more triple-digit heat in the forecast as temperatures during the workweek will be nearing 100°.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass