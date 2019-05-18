KLBK May 18th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - The West Texas wind returned this afternoon blowing dust around and making for a very windy Saturday. The windy conditions will look to die down later on this evening leaving behind a slight breeze sustained at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be another breezy day, but thankfully not as windy as it was today. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid 80s with abundant sunshine across the board. If you're spending time outside tomorrow be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Things will drastically change come Monday as more storms are expected with most of them being severe. An upper level low will dig into the South Plains helping to give some lift in the atmosphere. This will allow for some showers and storms to develop during the morning hours on Monday. We'll get a break in the activity during the afternoon before another round of storms initiate off of the dry line by the evening.

Nearly all of these storms will be severe as much of West Texas is in a slight risk. East of I-27 is in an enhanced risk for severe weather and the northeastern corner including Cottle, Motley, and Hall counties are in a moderate risk for severe weather. All of the South Plains is under a significant severe weather threat on Monday. Large and damaging hail, and tornadoes are likely. Have a way to get your weather information throughout the day and be sure to stay weather aware all day.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX