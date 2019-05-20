KLBK May 19th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - This evening will start off partly cloudy, but things will change past midnight. A line of storms beginning in New Mexico will develop after 2 AM and continue to strengthen as it moves into West Texas. The line looks to be in Lubbock between 6 and 8 AM making for a drenching morning commute. The other thing that we will be watching closely with these morning storms is the potential for large hail and some tornadoes. The line looks to exit around 9 and 10 AM leaving behind some clouds for the afternoon. We'll get a brief break in the activity for the afternoon before another round of severe storms develops by the evening.

Thunderstorms look to develop between 5 and 7 PM once again bringing damaging hail and tornadoes. Unfortunately, the activity looks to continue into the overnight hours in the Rolling Plains. Nearly all of the South Plains is in an enhanced risk for severe weather with Hall, Motley, Floyd, King, Dickens, Cottle, Briscoe, and Crosby counties in a moderate (4 out of 5 on the category scale) risk. These counties have the higher chance of seeing more tornadoes and damaging hail than the rest of the South Plains.

Be sure to have a plan in place tonight and be ready to take action once that warning is issued. Know where to go in the event of a tornado. Mobile homes do not make for a good shelter.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass