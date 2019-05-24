KLBK May 24th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - The strong to severe storms that we had earlier this afternoon and evening will continue to diminish as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Much of the South Plains is in a tornado watch until 9 PM tonight. Any storms that develop this evening may bring some gusty winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado. Another threat that we will be concerned with is the widespread flooding. Many areas in Lubbock, Crosby, and Motley counties have flooding that makes roadways impassible. Travel this evening is not recommended and can be life threatening.

Unfortunately, the severe weather threat continues into the holiday weekend as we are already in an enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow and a slight risk for Sunday. Large hail, damaging winds, and the tornado threat can not be ruled out for this weekend.

Fortunately, your Memorial Day looks to be fantastic but hot. No severe weather is expected on Monday but it is going to be a hot one. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you're planning on being outside all day.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

