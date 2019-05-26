KLBK May 25th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - It was another busy and active weather day across the northern South Plains with multiple tornado warnings, flooding, and damage in Plainview. Fortunately, the severe weather threat has diminished this evening, but another round is expected tomorrow. Tomorrow will start off nice and mild, but then by the afternoon hours things will change once again. Moist air will continue to surge into West Texas with the dry line helping to spark these thunderstorms. Storms look to start during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours, and will diminish overnight tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as we are in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow, but could change by the new SPC outlooks tomorrow morning.

Once tomorrow passes, we'll be left behind with a sunny and hot day for Memorial Day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90s in some spots with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be a great day to spend outside but you'll want to remember the sun screen and stay hydrated with water throughout the day on Monday. We'll be watching late Monday night for a few isolated storms to develop some being strong to nearly severe as the South Plains is in a marginal risk for severe weather Monday night.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

