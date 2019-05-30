KLBK May 30th Morning Forecast

We’re off to a great start today with comfortable temperatures and mostly clear conditions, however, clouds will be on the increase ahead of showers and thunderstorms that will develop later on this afternoon after 4 PM. Much of this activity will be isolated in nature so not everyone will see rain today but you may want to take an umbrella just in case you get caught in a storm. This activity looks to continue into the overnight hours leaving behind a few lingering showers tomorrow morning. Everything will clear out by tomorrow afternoon with a few leftover clouds. High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the lower 80s and then into the mid 80s by the weekend.

Unfortunately, there are some rain chances this weekend at about 10% to 20% though as of now these storms aren’t looking to be severe. While this will not be a widespread rain event, just be sure to have a back up plan indoors this weekend just in case. The storm chances continue into next week but not looking to be severe at the moment.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

