KLBK May 31st Morning Forecast

We’ll start off the morning with clear conditions in the Hub City and across much of the South Plains. Overnight rain will clear out by the morning hours leaving behind a few clouds. We’ll get a break from the rain during the morning and early afternoon hours, but there is another chance for showers and storms that will develop after 4 PM today. Anything that develops looks to be mostly non-severe as we are only in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. However, there still could be one or two severe storms that develop. Much of the activity looks to be isolated in nature and not widespread.

Rain will clear out overnight tonight leaving behind a lingering shower during the early morning hours. The weekend starts off dry, but the threat for storms continue throughout the weekend with coverage at about a 20%. As of now we are only in a marginal risk for severe weather this weekend, but it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

The rain and storm chances look to continue throughout nearly all of next week with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

