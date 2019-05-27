KLBK Memorial Day Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Memorial Day will be a spectacular, yet hot one. Sunshine will dominate today allowing for temperatures to rise into the lower 90s across West Texas. While it will be hot, it will be a great one to be by the pool, but don't forget the sunscreen! While most of the day will feature sunshine, we are expecting some showers and storms to develop later on tonight after 8 PM. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, but nothing like we've seen over the past couple of days as we are only in a marginal risk for severe weather this evening.

The sunny conditions will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We look to cool down into the 70s on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Along with the cooler temperatures on Wednesday, the chance for rain returns during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll be watching these storms on Wednesday as some of these could also be strong to severe. As of now, some of the South Plains is in a marginal risk, with the southeastern South Plains in a slight risk for severe weather.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX