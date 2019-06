LUBBOCK, Texas- That high pressure system is still going to be parked over west Texas this afternoon. That means we will expect to see more sunshine and dry weather. Any thunderstorms will stay over in New Mexico, much like the last few days. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies with an average high temperature of 92°. Saturday is going to begin to see warmer air return. We will stay dry tomorrow, with sunny skies and a high temperature reaching 95°.

