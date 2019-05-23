KLBK Midday Forecast May 23, 2019

The dry line has moved back to the west this morning. That means there is plenty of moisture in place all day long. You’ll notice how muggy it is going to be even this afternoon. That is one factor in seeing thunderstorms today. We will get thunderstorms after 4:00 pm, with several severe storms, especially north of Lubbock. Be weather alert today, tomorrow and Saturday. Lubbock will get to 87° today. There will be another round of severe storms in the area tomorrow. We’ll get more shots at large hail, 70 mph wind and a few tornadoes. Otherwise, the high will make it to 79° on Friday.

