KLBK Midday Weather April 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer weather is going to be in west Texas today. The dry air we saw on Monday will stay with us today as well. Unfortunately, the next seven days will be dry. We need to see the rain because of our deficit and to cool things down. But all the systems that will bring storms are going to miss us to the north. Expect to see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind this afternoon. Lubbock will see the high temperature climb up to 94° which would tie the record high for April 28. A cool front will move in after midnight, which will moderate high temperatures for tomorrow. Wednesday can expect to see sunny skies, 10-15 mph wind and a high of 80°. That is just above the average, but closer than what we will see today.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!