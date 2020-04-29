KLBK Midday Weather April 29, 2020

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas- The cool front moved in yesterday evening and that air mass will be filtering in more comfortable conditions this afternoon. The only issue today is going to be the gusty wind. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph out of the north, with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. We’re actually going to see an average high temperature today, as Lubbock makes it to a high of 79°. Skies today will be sunny, with very few, if any, clouds. We’re going to shift around to much warmer air on Thursday. The wind is going to stay at 15-20 mph, with sunny skies and more dry air. The high temperature will climb up to 89° here in Lubbock. Unfortunately, that dry air mass will be with us for the near future.

