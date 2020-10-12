KLBK Midday Weather October 12, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had very warm air over the weekend. In fact, Lubbock set a new record high on Saturday and Sunday! Today will feel more like it should for this time of year. However, once again, that is not going to last. Expect today to remain sunny and dry. The strong wind from the morning will be dropping to 5-10 mph by the afternoon hours. The average high for today is actually 77° and that is exactly what the high will be today. But don’t get used to that. Here we go again with more summer time air on Tuesday. Yes, it will remain sunny and dry. The drought is just getting worse by the day in west Texas. With the sunshine, the wind will be at 10-15 mph. The high in Lubbock will climb to 90°. The record high for October 13 is 92°.

