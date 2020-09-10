KLBK Midday Weather September 10, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas didn’t see the widespread heavy rain on Wednesday, but we did see the record cold. That is for sure! Lubbock set a new record low temperature of 41°. The previous was 47° in 1956. We also set a new record low high temperature of 46°. The previous was 65° in 1995. The wind just made things feel much worse. Today, the wind will be slightly lower, sustained at 10-15 mph. We will remain cloudy and cool, with a high temperature of 57°. The lowest high temperature for September 10 is currently 60° back in 2000. So we will set another record low high temperature for today. The air will begin to warm on Friday afternoon as the clouds clear. We will see cloudy skies in the morning, with a leftover shower in the area. The afternoon will become mostly sunny, with light wind and a high of 73°. That is still well below average for September 11.

