KLBK Midday Web Forecast August 27, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas - High pressure is still affecting the weather across our area today. The edge of high pressure is going to be across the eastern counties, so we'll get some moisture flowing in from the south. That south wind will continue to be at 10-15 mph and it will also bring in the above average highs. Lubbock will reach 98° for the high. We'll also get isolated storms in the area at 10%. There will be more isolated storms tomorrow afternoon at 10%, as well. High temperatures Tuesday will stay in the mid 90s, with triple digits in the eastern counties.

