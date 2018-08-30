KLBK Midday Web Forecast August 30, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Yesterday's cool front changed the wind to the north across our northern counties. However, today is going to see that wind return to the south. So, we'll see more warmth out there this afternoon, as highs will climb back above average. Lubbock will see sunny skies, with wind at 5-10 mph and a high temperature of 95°. The light wind will make it feel even warmer out there. Tomorrow is going to be even warmer, so be ready for those high school football games. We'll reach 97° here in Lubbock with more light wind.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!