KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're watching a low pressure system as it nears west Texas today. That is going to help to increase clouds for the rest of the day. We'll be dry and breezy this afternoon, as Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 59°. Rain showers will begin to enter the region from the west overnight. Those showers will affect Lubbock for the morning rush on Friday. We'll clear out by lunch time and see a high of 57°.

