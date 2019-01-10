KLBK Weather

KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 10, 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 11:51 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 11:51 AM CST

KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're watching a low pressure system as it nears west Texas today. That is going to help to increase clouds for the rest of the day. We'll be dry and breezy this afternoon, as Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 59°. Rain showers will begin to enter the region from the west overnight. Those showers will affect Lubbock for the morning rush on Friday. We'll clear out by lunch time and see a high of 57°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected