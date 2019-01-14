KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 14, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - The clouds from this morning will continue at least through the early afternoon. We'll start to see clearing skies from west to east today. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures will remain below average for this time of year. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 50°. Tomorrow, wind will shift to the west-southwest which will pump in warmer and dry air to west Texas. Sustained wind will be at 10-15 mph. Lubbock is going to see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 60°.

