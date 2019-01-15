KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 15, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're going to start to see more warm air arrive in west Texas this afternoon. The morning clouds will clear off this afternoon giving way to sunny conditions. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 61°. Tomorrow will see a much warmer day. Wind is going to be from the west, downsloping from the mountains in New Mexico. That will push high temperatures up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Lubbock will make it to 69° with wind at 15-25 mph.

