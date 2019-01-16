KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 16, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're going to see wind increasing by this afternoon. It will shift to the west and will be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph at times. That west wind will also help to pull in warm air from New Mexico. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 70°. We'll see a weak cold front move in by tomorrow. That will only drop highs to the upper 60s, which is still more than ten degrees above average. Wind tomorrow will be at 10-15 mph from the west-northwest.

