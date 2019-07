The low pressure system that brought the wintry weather to the area yesterday is gone. So expect to see plenty of sunshine in west Texas for this Friday. The wind will only be at 5-10 mph, which will make the high of 66° feel more like the low 70s! Tomorrow is going to be even warmer out there with 10-15 mph wind from the west. That west wind will help to bring the high to 69°, with some low 70s in the western counties tomorrow afternoon.

