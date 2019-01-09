KLBK Midday Web Forecast January 9, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - The cold front moved through the area yesterday and brought down those high temperatures. This afternoon will see even lower highs, with readings not getting out of the 40s along the state line. Wind will be light, only sustained at 5-10 mph today. Lubbock is going to see the high reach 50°. Tomorrow is going to see clouds increasing in the morning and will take over the skies by the afternoon. Wind will increase to 10-15 mph and temperatures will rise to the mid 50s. Lubbock will make it to 56°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!