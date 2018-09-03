KLBK Midday Web Forecast September 3, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - It was nice to see rain here in Lubbock overnight. The airport received just .18", but we obviously need to see more. The deficit here in Lubbock is still more than seven inches for the year. There will be more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage of the storms will be at 30%. The high in Lubbock will make it to 85°. We'll see more scattered thunderstorms tomorrow as well. So, as you head back to work and school, have an umbrella handy. Coverage tomorrow will be at 30%, as well. The high temperature tomorrow will reach 86°.

