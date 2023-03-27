LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for March 27th, 2023.

Good morning, South Plains!

Today is looking like some good weather to start the week. Our high should reach around 68 degrees today. Skies will be mostly clear with just a few clouds. Wind speeds will be low, around 5-10 mph.

Overnight we are getting chillier with temperatures right around freezing. Lubbock will have a low of 31 degrees.

Tomorrow temperatures won’t get above the high 50s, with a high of 58 degrees here in Lubbock. It will fortunately be another clear skied day with minimal cloud coverage.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night things will begin to warm up again, giving us a low around 39 degrees. Wednesday will be warm with a high of 74 degrees. Winds will shift to blowing from the south, with speeds around 18-22 mph.

Thursday will have a low of 51 degrees and a high of 82. It will be overcast and cloudy for most of the day and the wind will pick up to blowing around 25-30 mph.

Friday has a low of 53 and a high of 73 degrees. The cloud coverage will start to lessen with sunny skies for the day. TGIF! The wind will be blowing from the west at around 25-30 mph and gusts will get as high as 50 mph.

The weekend is looking great, with a low of 43 and a high of 77 for Saturday. Winds will shift to blowing from the southwest at around 12-18 mph.

Sunday will have a low of 45 and a high of 84 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest with fairly low speeds of 10-15 mph.

Have a great start of your week!

-Kathryn