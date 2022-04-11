LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A warm, somewhat breezy day. High fire danger especially west of I-27. High of 84°. Winds NW/SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Winds stay breezy overnight, with relatively warm overnight temperatures. Low of 57°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm, with extremely high fire danger. High of 87°. Winds SW 30-45 MPH.

Fire danger continues to be the primary cause for concern this week. As a powerful storm system rolls across the plains, it will bring lots of strong winds, but unfortunately no rain is expected for west Texas.

A weak cold front rolled in this morning, and that has mostly just shifted winds around to the northeast for the first half of the day. Little cooling will be apparent this afternoon as highs rise to the mid-80s this afternoon. Winds will turn back to the west and southwest after lunchtime, with some gusts over 30 mph possible closer to the TX/NM state line. Fire danger will be highest out that way, and Red Flag Warnings are in effect today starting at 3pm for areas generally west of the I-27 corridor. Lubbock county is included in this warning. All burning and activites that could cause a spark should be avoided.

Tonight, with the upper level low approaching from the west, winds will remain a bit elevated overnight, and that should keep low temperatures tomorrow morning relatively warm, with a low of 57 expected in Lubbock.

As the storm system rolls in tomorrow, a belt of very strong winds in the mid to upper levels will induce very strong winds at the surface. Sustained wind speeds of around 30 to 45 mph will be likely especially tomorrow afternoon, with winds peaking in the early evening. Blowing dust will lower visibility and choke the sky with brown haze. The dry line will be hundreds of miles to our east, closer to Oklahoma City and DFW, and so with nothing but bone dry air in place, we are going to stay dry despite the powerful storm system moving by.

Fire danger will be about as bad as it gets tomorrow with the strong winds, extremely dry vegetation, and relative humidity values expected to dip to the single digits tomorrow afternoon. Red Flag Warnings have already been issued for tomorrow, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a fairly rare “Extreme” Fire Danger outlook that includes most of the South Plains. Tomorrow especially, if fires spark, they will spread quickly out of control. Please be very careful if you must do anything that poses a fire risk, but avoidance is the best policy o days like tomorrow.

Extended Forecast:

On the back side of the upper level system, a cold front will slide through on Wednesday, shifting winds to the northwest for Wednesday. We will still have quite breezy to windy conditions through the day, and that will lead to another day of elevated fire danger for the midweek, though it will not pose as extreme of a danger as Tuesday.

The end of the week and the weekend will be mostly unremarkable, as the upper level flow pattern becomes zonal (flat, no troughs or ridges). Generally warm and dry conditions will persist through Sunday.

Jack Maney