LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A cool, breezy day. High of 68°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool overnight. Low of 41°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Pleasant and mild! High of 73°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Cooler air continues to filter in behind yesterday’s cold front, which gave us a bit of a chilly start to our work week. By the afternoon, it will be an absolutely gorgeous day for the entire region!

Peak winds are expected before noon today, with some gusts up to around 35 mph in the Rolling Plains between 8 and 10 am. After that, winds will gradually taper off as the cold front continues slowly trekking across central Texas, leaving us further and further from the active weather it brought. A few clouds will remain in our skies through the day, but mostly clearing and calming conditions are expected by the evening, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight, winds will be light out of the east, switching around to the southeast by sunrise. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow is looking like a nearly perfect outdoor day, with clear skies and lighter southeast winds. Highs will come up just a touch, with a high expected in Lubbock of 73 degrees. Nearly perfect weather, and it will be the nicest day in the next 7! Make sure to get some time outdoors today or tomorrow.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level high pressure will be in control this week, with the jet stream staying well to our north. This will result in a generally calm and warming forecast through the week. A very subtle disturbance may spark a few showers in the mountains of eastern NM on Wednesday, and those have a slim chance of affecting our northern areas during the evening as they move to the east and southeast, but most of the activity will be confined to the Panhandle.

The 90s will be back by Thursday as the upper level ridge strengthens overhead. Warm weather will close out this week, but another front appears on track for Saturday as a disturbance in the jet stream passes to our north. This will be a dry front, with no major precipitation chances expected to come up in at least the next week. There has been no measurable rainfall in the month of April, and it looks likely that we will not see any at least until early May.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney