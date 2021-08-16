KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Sunny, hot, and hazy. High of 99°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild and calm. Low of 71°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot, a few storms possible in the evening especially west. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 95. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Storm chances will be in our forecast for much of this week, and as a result, temperatures will stay quite a bit below average! This is wonderful stuff to see in the middle of August.

For today, storm chances will increase this afternoon as there is plenty of moisture in the air to get storms going. A weak trough centered over the Great Plains will provide just enough lift to get things going as a few storms will develop in our area, and then a complex of storms will move in from the north late tonight and into the overnight hours. Clouds should increase a bit this afternoon, and our temperatures will be pleasantly warm at 86 degrees for our high temperature.

Tonight, storm chances will be elevated across the region. A 40% chance of storms in the Lubbock metro tonight and a cool low temperature of 65 degrees.

Tomorrow, storm chances will remain elevated, though the timing and intensity of these storms will depend heavily on how today’s storms evolve. If we don’t see much rain tonight, then tomorrow afternoon’s rain chances will be much higher. If we wind up with a complex of storms in the area overnight, the atmosphere will be worked over and not very supportive of additional storms tomorrow. As a result of this, I will keep our rain chances for tomorrow afternoon conservative, maintaining a 40% chance through tomorrow afternoon. More clouds in the sky and rain-cooled air will help keep highs a bit lower tomorrow, with an expected high in Lubbock of 82 degrees.

Later on this week, we should see a decrease in storm chances as the weak trough over the Great Plains dissipates and pulls away, allowing our temperatures to return toward normal levels. Another, much stronger trough is expected to enter the northern plains this weekend, and that could have some implications for our weather here, though the details are still very unclear at this time.

In addition, Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle with winds to 60 mph tonight, and another storm is developing in the Northern Caribbean. Tropical Depression Grace is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico later this week, and we will have to keep a close eye on this one as it could threaten the Texas coast.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney