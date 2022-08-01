LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM state line. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Changing the calendar to August will not bring any changes to our forecast, with hot and mostly dry weather expected to persist through the week.

Upper level high pressure is going to be firmly in place over the area all week, and that will keep our streak of well above normal temperatures going. We didn’t have a single day in July below average, and it was officially the hottest July we’ve ever had in Lubbock by average temperature.

Today will be similarly hot, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits in the Rolling Plains, Lubbock will likely stay just below the triple digit mark. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, and winds will be a bit breezy out of the SSW at 15-20 mph. A few storms will be possible for our extreme western edge in New Mexico, where a few monsoon storms will be possible in the evening, though the upper level winds we would need to push them over the border into Texas will not be there.

Tonight, temperatures will be sluggish to cool off, with lows expected in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow, it will be almost identical to today. Hot, mostly dry, upper 90s and triple digits, breezy winds from the SSW, and some isolated storms possible in eastern New Mexico. Hardly a single difference at all.

The upper level high will shift a bit to the north and east later this week, and that should bring in the potential for a few showers and storms by Wednesday or Thursday. These would be more of the widely scattered pop-up variety that has been our only hope of rain this season so far, and chances are not looking great. At least the extended forecast isn’t completely dry, but I wouldn’t expect much improvement to the drought at least for the first two weeks of this month.

Jack Maney