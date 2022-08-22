LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 76°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Drying out and clearing through the night Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 64°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers to the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 80°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

This weekend’s heavy rain event is winding down, but we might still see a little bit of rain this afternoon!

The atmosphere is saturated all the way through today, and even though the storm system that gave us all the rain this weekend is pulling to the east, we will still be able to get some shower activity to linger over the area today. Clouds and patchy drizzle will hang tough through the late morning and early afternoon, with showers developing as the sun warms us up. That warming will be very limited, though, and temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 70s area wide for highs. Rain chances look about 30% generally, slightly better to the east.

Tonight, showers will taper off after sunset and skies will slowly clear through the night, with morning lows tomorrow in the low to mid 60s. Drier air will be moving into the mid levels tomorrow, so that will end our rain chances expect for perhaps a lingering shower or two in the rolling plains. Afternoon cumulus clouds and a mildly warm day are expected for your Tuesday, with a high of 80 degrees.

Generally, the forecast will remain anomalously cool for late august as a broad trough of low pressure remains over the eastern US. This will keep us on the cool side of average, with light easterly winds providing a bit of upslope cooling to hold our highs steady in the mid 80s for much of the week.

Another storm system will dive into the area on the jet stream by the end of the week, which should coincide with more moisture and will bring a return of rain chances by the weekend, though for now it looks like we will not see anything nearly as widespread or productive as what happened the last two days. Still, with below average temps holding steady for the week ahead, it looks like a pretty good forecast to me.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney