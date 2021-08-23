KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A bit above average with sunny skies and a stout breeze. High of 94°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear skies. Low of 71°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High of 95. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

The week ahead is going to be quiet, with hot and dry conditions the headline for the rest of the work week. For today, highs will be a few degrees above average with 94 degrees expected in Lubbock under mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. A couple of storms are possible in eastern New Mexico this afternoon, but chances of those making it to the state line are very slim, with at best a 10% chance of rain in our furthest western counties.

Tonight, we will have a calm and mostly clear night, with a low of 71 and a light breeze from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow, a nearly identical forecast shaping up, with a high expected near 95 under clear skies. A large upper level ridge has built in overhead, and that will keep us quite warm and dry for the next week or so. The high will shift toward the east slowly through the week, which will allow temperatures to cool slightly through the end of the week, but still staying in the 90s for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Monday!

Jack Maney