KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and mostly dry, a couple of isolated storms possible. High of 84°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 62°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Below average conditions and mostly dry. High of 86. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Happy Monday and welcome to the first week of August. This is usually the hottest part of the year, but in keeping with the trend we’ve had all summer so far, we are going to keep our weather mild for most of this week! The cold front that rolled through yesterday is going to keep us cool for several days to come.

Today, we can expect a high of 84 in Lubbock, with cloudy skies this morning slowly clearing out as the day goes along. North winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep us a on the cool side, but that wind is bringing in a much drier airmass to the region, which will largely prevent any additional storm development this afternoon. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out completely, but storms are looking unlikely today.

Tonight will be cool and calm, staying dry with a low of 62.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 86. Still nearly 10 degrees below our normal high temperature for the calendar date (94 degrees is our normal high!)

Later on this week, high pressure will remain to our west and give us a cooler and mostly calm pattern through midweek. The dry air coming in will mostly prevent storms from forming, though a slight uptick in storm chances appears possible Wednesday as our moisture recovers at least slightly. Later this week, the ridge to the west will recover and begin expanding overhead once again, and that will allow us to return to near normal conditions by this weekend.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney