KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. Chance of rain: 10% High of 88°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear skies. Low of 68°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly dry. High of 90. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

We had great weather this weekend, and that will continue to be the case for the week ahead. Today, temperatures will be a few degrees on the cool side of average, with a high expected near 88 degrees. There will be a good amount of humidity in the low levels today, enough that we could possibly see a few pop up storms this afternoon. The best chances of these appear to be to our north, where somewhat better mid-level humidity will help more storms form, and also to the east where the Caprock could provide enough orographic lift to get a few more storms going. Otherwise, storms will be randomly scattered this afternoon, and I am keeping our chances of rain conservative at 10% for this afternoon.

Any storms that form will fall apart around sunset, and we should have a quiet and mostly clear night. Low temperature of 68 with mostly calm winds.

Tomorrow, high pressure will begin to move overhead once again, and this should help dry things out and reduce our storm chances to near zero. I won’t totally rule out an isolated storm or two, but for the most part, I am keeping chances low enough to not mention for now. A bit warmer as well, very close to normal highs with 90 degrees in Lubbock for tomorrow under mostly sunny skies.

Moisture from the remnants of Nora and Ida will effectively split us, with Ida staying east of the Mississippi River and Nora’s remains giving a surge of moisture to the Four Corners region. We will miss out on that, and it looks like a mostly dry week ahead with high pressure remaining in control. Toward the end of the week, we could see the ridge break down and possibly bring enough moisture into the area to enhance our rain chances once again, but otherwise we will remain mostly dry and near normal.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney