LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms and less hot temperatures! Chance of rain: 20% High of 93°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering storms, but mostly dry and calm. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 72°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm with more storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 93°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

After such a long, hot summer, we deserve a nice break from the heat. That’s exactly what we’re getting this week!

Upper level high pressure has been very persistent all summer long, and it’s not going to completely go away this week, but what it will do is move out to the west and place us in a favorable spot to see some rain chances this week. A lot of moisture will be in place this week as weak disturbances move around the outside of the upper ridge, and those are going to provide the lift necessary to get showers and storms to form.

This afternoon, cloudcover will be more prevalent in our skies, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected. These clouds will help to slow our warmup, and we should top out in the low to mid 90s at about 93 degrees in Lubbock. That’s almost exactly spot-on with average, which we haven’t seen in the last month. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, with the best storm coverage expected to the north where a decaying frontal boundary will help to focus storm activity. Elsewhere, general 20% chances for scattered pop up storms, with light winds out of the southeast.

In typical summertime fashion, the storms will wane around sunset, leading to a mostly dry and mild overnight, with low at 72 degrees in Lubbock. Tomorrow will be largely similar to today, with highs in the low 90s and scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Another 20% chance of rain for Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

The rain chances will persist through the week, with highs staying the low 90s through Thursday. The high pressure will come back overhead by the end of the week, which will turn off the rain and increase our temperatures back above normal for the weekend. Enjoy the break from the heat while it’s here, and keep your fingers crossed for rain!

Jack Maney