LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A very nice day! High of 72°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A few more clouds and above average lows. Low of 39°. Winds 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another warm and pleasant day across the south plains! High of 75°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.