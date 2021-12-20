KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: December 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and near-average temperatures! High of 59°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Another cold and mostly calm night Low of 24°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit breezy, temperatures warming back above normal. High of 69°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

After a cold weekend, temperatures are about to start rebounding this week, and warm weather will prevail for the week leading up to Christmas. We’ll get that warming trend started today with highs rebounding to the upper 50s and very light winds this afternoon. A small area of surface high pressure will move across the area, which will keep our winds from increasing. All in all, a beautiful day of weather across the south plains!

Tonight, with light winds and clear skies, we should see nearly ideal overnight cooling conditions, and temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 20s once again! Hard freezes are likely west of the Lubbock metro, but just about every county in our area will see temps near or below freezing.

Tomorrow, warming will continue as winds get a bit stronger. Downslope flow from the west at 15 to 20 mph will help us rise to near the 70 degree mark tomorrow afternoon, with skies remaining clear to mostly clear.

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week leading up to Christmas, and by the end of the week, we will see the return of that classic west texas wind! A passing storm system well off to the north will cause the winds to accelerate on Friday, and it looks like another dusty and gusty end to the week for Christmas Eve. A very weak cold front looks to give us a calmer and cooler Christmas, but temperatures will still be well above normal, and it will likely not be a good year for ugly Christmas sweaters on the 25th.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney