LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds and mild temperatures with clouds increasing through the day. High of 69°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible before midnight. Low of 47°. Chance of rain: 10% Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Less clouds and slightly cooler. High of 64°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.