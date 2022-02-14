LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Absolute perfection! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Winds will come up a bit overnight, giving slightly warmer low temperatures. Low of 34°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very strong winds, blowing dust, high fire danger, and warm temperatures! High of 76°. Winds SW 25-30, Gusts to 40 MPH.

You’re gonna be in love with the forecast for Valentine’s Day, but the honeymoon period is going to be short! Big weather changes are coming this week.

We’ll start off our Monday a little cold, but not too bad by February standards. Clear skies with abundant sunshine all day, with scarcely a cloud in the sky all day long. A gentle breeze out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon will help push our afternoon highs up to the upper 60s and low 70s, with a high of 71 in Lubbock. In just about every regard, today will be an absolutely gorgeous day!

Tonight, lows will be a bit warmer than average, with temperatures dipping to the upper 20s and low 30s. I think we will stay just above freezing here in the Hub City on Tuesday morning, with a low of 34.

An upper level storm system will be approaching from the west through the day on Tuesday, and this will start to induce changes to our weather tomorrow. Winds will kick up in a big way, to an average sustained speed of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40mph common. This will lead to a fairy unpleasant and dusty afternoon, with critical fire weather conditions expected on account of the strong, dry winds.

Extended Forecast:

Critical fire weather will continue on Wednesday as the upper level system gets closer, and winds will be perhaps a little bit stronger. Another dusty West Texas day is expected, with air quality expected to be affected significantly.

For all the trouble this system will give us with the wind, it won’t even have the decency to give us much rain to make up for it. The dry line will set up and surge east through the day on Wednesday, and by the time precipitation forms, it will likely be in the Wichita Falls area. Some of these storms could be severe out that way. It’s possible that a little bit of moisture could wrap around the system as it passes by and give our northern counties a slight chance of showers or snow showers Thursday morning, but aside from that, it’s looking like a swing and a miss for most of us.

A strong cold front will sweep through Thursday morning, bringing another windy and much cooler day, with highs in the mid-40s. It will feel a bit more like winter, though the cold air won’t last too long. Southwest breezes return by Friday, and we should be nearing the 70s again by next weekend.

Get out there and make it a meaningful Monday!

Jack Maney