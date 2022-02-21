LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds, high fire danger, blowing dust, and maybe even some thunderstorms further east! Chance of rain: 10%. High of 77°. Winds SW 30-35 MPH, gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Winds quiet down a bit overnight, with above normal lows expected. Low of 39°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Less wind, but still breezy and warm. High of 69°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Hold on to your hats, South Plains! Blowing dust, extreme fire danger, and maybe even some thunderstorms are coming this afternoon.

We started out our week with a warm morning, as winds remained elevated overnight. An approaching disturbance in the upper levels is poised to bring some very strong winds later on today! Strong upper level winds will get mixed down to the surface by afternoon heating, and despite a dense layer of high clouds providing filtered sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s!

Winds are expected to rise to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon as the disturbance moves overhead, with gusts in some locations approaching 50 mph! This is more than enough to let the dust fly, and winds may be strong enough at times to cause significant reductions in visibility. The strongest winds and driest conditions will be further north and west of Lubbock, but everyone in the area will still see elevated to critical fire conditions, and Red Flag Warnings run from 11am to 8pm. Winds will peak in the mid afternoon, between 3 and 4pm.

In addition to the dusty, windy conditions, there is also a chance of some storms! The upper level disturbance will drag some moist air along with it, and it looks likely that moisture and lift will be sufficient to generate scattered showers and storms after about 5pm today. These will be confined to the southeastern corner of our area, with the best chances at 40% near the Snyder and Jayton areas. The stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and small hail. Lubbock may get grazed briefly by a shower this evening, but meaningful rainfall is not expected in the Hub City.

Tonight, winds will calm down a bit, though a breeze continuing through the night will lead to another above normal low temperature, with a low of 39 degrees Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see winds less intense than Monday, though the intrigue in that forecast does not come to an end there! A cold front will be approaching the area, stalling out over our northeastern zones through the day. On account of the lighter winds, we will not have as intense of a downsloping effect, and therefore Tuesday’s highs will be a bit cooler, with a high in Lubbock of 69 degrees. The front will push in Tuesday night, bringing much colder air Wednesday.

Extended Forecast:

With the front pushing through during the night, Wednesday will be a markedly colder day. Arctic air will plunge in and keep us below freezing all day, under a low and heavy deck of gray stratus clouds. Some off-and-on freezing drizzle will be possible through the day on Wednesday, but our best chance of any sort of meaningful precipitation comes Thursday morning. A small wave of precipitation is expected to develop and give some light wintry mix to some areas especially further east, though this system will likely not have much in the way of significant moisture to work with, so major accumulations are not expected.

Cold air will linger in the area through the end of the week, with temperatures staying below normal at least through Sunday.

