LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A very pleasant day, though high clouds will block most of the sunlight this afternoon. High of 69°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Winds become light, but continuing cloudcover will slow the overnight cooldown. Low of 33°. Winds W 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mild with light, variable winds and clouds breaking up later in the day. High of 72°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

After a very cold and generally unpleasant last week of February, we are about to bring in the month of March like a lamb! Fantastic weather will be the name of the game this week, and even quite warm heading into this weekend!

We’re starting off the week with an approaching upper level ridge in the jet stream, which will serve to displace the storm track and flow of energy well to our north. The result is calm, warm weather for the next several days! This afternoon, winds will be nice and light out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, but you may notice quite a few clouds in the sky! A wave of moisture from the Pacific will be moving through the mid-levels, but in the absence of a storm system to generate any lift, this will pass by as nothing more than a wave of cirrostratus clouds. It will limit our warming potential somewhat, but we will still have no trouble climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s today! Lubbock’s high is expected at 69 degrees.

Tonight, winds will remain light but skies will be mostly cloud-filled, so temperatures will not cool quite as quickly as if we were clear. Lows will fall very close to or slightly above freezing tomorrow morning.

Heading into Tuesday, the forecast will only improve! Temperatures rise into the low 70s, winds become light and variable, and a bit more sun is expected. Our Outdoor Weather Quality Index will be very close to a perfect 10/10 for tomorrow, so make sure you schedule in some outdoor time!

Extended Forecast:

The upper ridge will push to our east by the end of the week, with another strong trough in the upper levels moving into position to our west. At a minimum, this will lead to windier conditions by the end of the week, with downslope winds potentially pushing our highs Friday to the 80 degree mark!

The latest data once again keeps most moisture from the Gulf of Mexico well to the east, so rain chances are looking low with the initial system as it arrives Friday and into Saturday. Fire danger will be on the increase, especially on Saturday as the dry line sweeps through and winds remain elevated. A cold front will arrive by Sunday, and this could bring a slight improvement to rain chances if we can get a bit more moisture to build out ahead of it, but things are looking mostly dry for the time being.

