LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and light winds, with a nice warmup for the afternoon! High of 55°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Another clear and cold night. Low of 25°. Winds W 3-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds pick up a bit, with highs climbing above normal! High of 66°. Winds WNW 18-23 MPH.

After a couple of active weeks, the atmosphere is going to take a breather for a while in West Texas. Today, we still have a bit of cold air in place following a reinforcing cold front that breezed through yesterday. Dry air is in place, and that is going to leave us with almost perfectly clear skies all day long! Lots of bright sunshine will work to turn over that cold air and give a nice warmup into the afternoon, with highs rising into the middle 50s across the region, with a high in Lubbock at 55 degrees.

Tonight, we’ll drop down into the mid-20s again, with some frost possible in the early morning hours. Winds overnight will be light and westerly.

Tomorrow, winds will come up a bit more as a weak storm system passes well to our east. These winds will have a warming effect as they come downslope from the west, and that will help push our highs tomorrow back above normal, with a high of 66! A few passing cirrus clouds will float lazily through the sky, but otherwise another sunny and pleasant day!

Extended Forecast:

The upper levels of the atmosphere have returned to a similar pattern to what we’ve seen most of the winter so far, with high pressure over the west coast and a big, deep trough in the east. The cold air will be held east of our area this week, with us caught somewhere in the middle. Jet stream storm systems will push weak, dry cold fronts through the area from time to time, but widespread precipitation or arctic air intrusions are not looking likely in the next 7 to 10 days. We will see a weak front on Thursday and another one on Saturday, but those will only serve to switch our wind direction and usher in slightly cooler weather for about 24 hours after the front pushes through. Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s will persist for the foreseeable future, so go outside and get some sunshine!

Jack Maney