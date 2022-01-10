KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: January 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: After a cold start, temperatures will warm to near normal for this afternoon with very light winds. High of 54°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and calm with increasing clouds toward sunrise. Low of 28°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few light showers are possible especially during the early morning, but otherwise another cool and benign day. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 55°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Today’s weather will be remarkably quiet in Lubbock. Our usual breeze will be notably absent this afternoon, as we will be directly under an area of surface high pressure, a holdover from the cold front we saw pass through yesterday morning. This will yield light winds that will be completely calm at times, with variable wind direction through the afternoon. Other than a few passing thin clouds, we will have a mostly clear afternoon as temperatures rise to the middle 50s, nearly on-par with our seasonal averages.

Tonight, winds and clouds will slowly increase as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Near sunrise, we could get to mostly cloudy conditions. This is the result of a weak upper level disturbance moving in from the west. Last week, our hopes had been that this would provide some decent rain chances for the area, but those have since dwindled as more details became clear about how this low would progress. That said, our rain chances will not be zero tomorrow! A few light rain showers look likely tomorrow morning and in the early afternoon, though these will be elevated with high cloud bases, and that means the rain that comes from them will have a long way to fall through some very dry air before it hits the ground. That means most of this will not reach the surface, though the virga from these showers may be quite beautiful at times! I am only going to give Lubbock a 10% chance of rain for tomorrow, with slightly better chances further south and east. With the upper low overhead, this will yield similarly cool highs tomorrow in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

After tomorrow’s upper low moves past, we will be under the influence of an upper level high centered to our west over the Great Basin, and this is going to give us a slow warming trend into the middle of the week. Highs should rise above average into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds a bit breezy at times, but otherwise it looks like some great days are coming for the mid to late week!

On Friday, an upper level storm system in the jet stream will round the top of that ridge to the west, and as it descends into the Great Plains, it will shove our next cold front into the area. This looks to arrive around Friday afternoon, and there is a very slight chance of a few isolated showers in the area as a result, but this frontal passage looks mostly dry. That front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs expected in the 40s on Saturday.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney