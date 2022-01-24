KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: January 24th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly clear skies with breezy winds, mild during the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A cold front arrives overnight. Low of 27°. Winds NE 10-15.

Tomorrow: Colder, moister air will flow in throughout the day. Clouds increasing late. High of 50°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

A winter storm is coming to the South Plains this week, but before it gets here, we’re going to have a very nice Monday! Winds blowing downslope from the northwest today will help to warm us up into the 60s, with mostly clear skies all day.

Tonight, the first of our weather changes will start to roll in. A cold front will swing through overnight, switching winds around to the northeast. This front will not drop our low temperatures by much, with another morning in the mid to upper 20s to start the day on Tuesday. The colder air will continue to filter in slowly through the day, which will cause a more sluggish afternoon warmup tomorrow. Temperatures may just reach 50 degrees in Lubbock tomorrow afternoon, but most of the day will be spent a bit on the chilly side.

Extended Forecast:

Indications are that we will have a very healthy chance of snowfall in the area on Wednesday. An upper level storm system pushing south through the Rockies will come into the south plains and encounter an airmass with enough moisture in it to yield some precipitation. Those east winds we will see tomorrow will transport the moisture in, and as the low approaches, the cold air will also arrive. All of these things come together over the South Plains and the Panhandles, and it looks like widespread snow is going to happen!

That said, there are still questions on the totals. For now, it looks like most folks can expect to see something on the order of an inch or two, but the devil is in the details for this system. Snow bands are going to set up in localized areas, and these will likely dump several additional inches in these narrow bands. For now, it is still too early to make a reasonable forecast on where these bands will set up, as we simply lack the data resolution to get to that level of detail 48 hours before the event. Every hour that passes increases our confidence in the forecast, so check back for updates to get the latest from KLBK!

Jack Maney