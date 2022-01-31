LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A sunny and mild day. Get outdoors and enjoy it! High of 68°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly, but above normal for this time of the year. Low of 33°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A cold front arrives around midday, bringing a cooler afternoon and increasing cloud cover. High of 56°. Winds N 18-23 MPH.

We are gearing up for another potential winter storm on the south plains this week, but before we get that going, the week will start with a very nice Monday. A weak area of low pressure that moved by yesterday (which brought increased cloudcover) will move east of our area today, allowing a small area of higher pressure in the upper levels to take over, leading to a warm and clear day. Highs will reach the upper 60s and even low 70s in some spots, and winds will even be pretty light, just 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest. Very close to perfect, I would say!

Tonight, we’ll keep enough of a breeze to prevent rapid cooling, and I think we’ll stay just above freezing tomorrow morning with a low of 33.

A cold front will breeze through the area tomorrow in the late morning, and that is going to start setting the stage for a potentially major winter storm later this week. Winds will be stronger and temperatures cooler on Tuesday, with increasing cloud cover through the day. Highs will peak at 56 in Lubbock, just about on the nose with our seasonal average, and then start quickly falling through the evening as cold air continues filtering in.

Extended Forecast:

The latest data continues to support the likelihood of a potent winter storm later this week. A powerful upper level trough packing a ton of very cold arctic air, this time with the added benefit of lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. For most of the winter, we’ve had all the cold air to the east of the Rockies, and that has kept most of the Gulf moisture suppressed to our east, but this week, the pattern is reversing. The big upper trough over the western US will allow a big wave of moisture to build before the cold air arrives, and so we are going to see much more widespread precipitation than with last week’s storm.

Current thinking is that a second, more potent push of cold air will arrive Wednesday just as the most potent upper level lift from the trough moves overhead, and this should lead to a widspread wave of moderate to potentially heavy snow. The exact details of where this wave will set up, banding features, and amounts continues to be unclear, but the trend lately has been toward heavier snowfall totals. We will be waiting to name specific amounts until the next round of data comes in tonight, so stick with KLBK for the latest on this winter storm!

Jack Maney