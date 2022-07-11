LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny, scattered thunderstorms developing in the evening. High of 103°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A weak front shifts winds and very slightly cools us down. Low of 71°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Slightly less hot, but still hot. Chance of rain: 10% High of 97°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

It certainly is summertime now, and we’re going to feel it this week as temperatures soar and rain chances remain slim to none.

A strong center of upper level high pressure sitting nearly overhead this week will continue to support hot, dry conditions, which will be maximized today as we sit directly under a lobe of the high. Lots of bright, nearly uninterrupted sunshine will push temperatures into the mid triple digits, with highs ranging from 100 to 106. Lubbock should reach a high of 103 today with skies staying mostly clear. A few clouds may develop in the afternoon, but those will not develop into showers like they have the last couple of weeks, and rain chances will be near zero.

Tonight, a weak cold front will nose into our northwestern corner and might drag a stray shower or two with it, but chances are quite remote for any location in our viewing area to recieve any rain, and this would happen well after dark tonight. Otherwise, a mild night with lows in the low to mid 70s expected with little hope of rainfall.

That “not-so-hot” front will pass like a thief in the night, but it will leave us with winds out of the east-northeast tomorrow that will impart a few degrees of cooling, but temperatures are still expected to be very hot tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. There might be a stray storm or two especially out west, but again most of the area will stay completely dry.

There is at least some indication that a complex of storms will move south through New Mexico Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and if that happens then we might see some outflow winds from that to help keep the cooldown in place a little longer, but every other indication is that we will be staying near and above our seasonal normals for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits heading into the weekend. The upper high will be sitting in place and dominating our weather patterns, so little change is expected through at least the next 7 to 10 days.

Stay cool today, and have a great week!

Jack Maney