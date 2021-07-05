KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: July 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms. Chance of Rain: 40%. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A few lingering storms, but mostly dry overnight. Low of 68°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms return. Chance of Rain: 30%. High of 84°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The past week has brought us lots of below average temperatures and rain chances, but such a good thing can’t last forever, right? It’s July in West Texas, it should be a lot hotter than it is right now. Our high temperatures across the region today will top out in the low to mid 80s, and rain will be around for many of us. Scattered storms have redeveloped in the eastern portions of our viewing area this morning, and areas west of the Lubbock metro saw a round of storms during the predawn hours this morning. Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to increase this afternoon, with a 40% shot of storms for us here in the Hub City.

Storms should taper off as they lose their lift with the sunset, and the overnight hours tonight look more dry except for our furthest western reaches in eastern New Mexico, where another nocturnal thunderstorm complex will develop along the mountains and roll generally southward.

Tomorrow, it’s much the same case as today. Scattered storms in the area with a high of 84 degrees. Storm coverage should be a little lower tomorrow, as today’s storms are being assisted by a weak disturbance aloft to help trigger more widespread activity.

Toward midweek, storm chances will diminish. A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday, but after that, the upper level high pressure hanging out to our west will strengthen and build overhead, suppressing storm development and bringing drier air to the region. Temperatures will respond more slowly to this, however, and we won’t get super hot just yet. Upper 80s and low 90s look likely to close the week out.

Things are still quite uncertain about the coming weekend, but our mid-range forecast models are in good agreement that a wave in the northern jet stream will rotate around the periphery of the ridge overhead, and it could develop into a trough over the Great Plains when it gets this far east. If it plays out like this, the trough would shove the heat dome back to the west and allow another front to enter the area, bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures back into the forecast. I wouldn’t bet my lunch on it yet, but it looks like there’s hope on the horizon to keep the summer heat at bay for a while longer.

Have a great Monday!

-Jack Maney

